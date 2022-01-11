WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has received COVID-19 at-home test kits that will be distributed to community members.

They will be distributed at the Flower Memorial Library at 229 Washington Street until supplies run out. They will be handing out the tests from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Residents can also receive tests at the Watertown Municipal Arena at William T. Field Drive from 8 p.m. until 4 p.m. every day until there are no more tests left.

Each family will only be allowed to receive one test. For more information and questions residents should contact the City Manager’s Office at 785-7730.