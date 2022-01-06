WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — KN95 masks are available to residents and businesses in Watertown.

Officials have confirmed that the City of Watertown has received a supply of KN-95 Respiratory Protection Masks, which are similar to masks used in healthcare settings. These masks are now available for public distribution.

According to officials, masks will be distributed at two different sites in Watertown. This includes the Flower Memorial Library located on Washington Street and the Watertown Municipal Area. A distribution schedule is detailed below:

Flower Memorial Library: Monday through Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Watertown Municipal Arean: Daily: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Masks have already been given to other locations throughout the city for additional distribution. This includes the Watertown Urban Mission, Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, Inc and the Salvation Army.

Additional locations that are able to distribute the masks are asked to contact Watertown Purchasing Manager Dale Morrow at 315-785-7749.