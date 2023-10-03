WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles office in Watertown will be closing early on Tuesday, October 3.

The office will close at 3 p.m. due to a staff meeting, but regular business hours will return on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 a.m. There will also be a drop box available for important documents and the city clerk’s office will have regular hours until 5 p.m.

Anyone needing to renew a license or registration can make an appointment at jeffersoncountywatertowndmv.setmore.com.