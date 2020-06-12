Watertown DMV will reopen for limited transactions beginning June 22

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown DMV will resume in-person transactions beginning June 22 for license, permit and non-driver ID transactions only.
In-person transactions will be limited to residents of Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Oswego Counties. The DMV is directing anyone conducting business not to arrive more than five minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time.
Accepted in-person transactions at the DMV will include:
- Standard, REAL ID and Enhanced License renewals requiring a new photo only
- License/ID transfers from out of state
- First time applications to upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards
- First time applications for non-driver ID Cards
- Applications for Passenger or CDL permits
- Conditional or Restricted Licenses
Appointments will be accepted online beginning June 15 on the DMV’s website.
The County Clerks Office will reopen by appointment only. Transactions that can be completed through the mail will not be permitted for in-person processing. Appointments can be made online at the County Clerks Office website.
