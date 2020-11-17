Watertown downtown streetscape design improvement project to ‘create sense of place’ for pedestrians

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is currently requesting proposals from firms to improve streetscapes and the pedestrian environment.

According to the City, these include segments on Franklin, Court and Coffeen streets in downtown Watertown. The projects main goal is to create a “sense of place,” making the areas more “inviting” for pedestrians, and strengthen the downtown business environment.

As stated in the Streetscape Design Improvements project description, current streetscapes bear scars of urban renewal, prioritizing automobile traffic over pedestrians. Additionally, to be considered a “successful project,” the project “will continue the process of reclaiming downtown Watertown from the automobile, and make it a place for people once again.”

Listed goals for the project include the following:

Slow vehicular traffic

Enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety and access

Complete ADA accessibility

Improve pedestrian level lighting

Identify locations for public art

Strengthen economic vitality

Provide outdoor space for dining and business

Assure safe, consistent parking options

An additional goal is to enhance the Roswell P. Flower monument. The location of the monument is currently vulnerable to vehicular crashes and the City is seeking design improvements to safeguard the monument.

Another focus of the project includes address any possible opportunities for utilization of the Lachenauer Plaza.

Local firms are being asked to submit proposals for streetscape improvements. All qualified firms are required to have a strong urban design background with experience in placemaking. Final design and construction documents must be also certified by a licensed professional engineer, architect or landscape architect.

All proposal submissions must be sent to the City of Watertowns Purchasing Manager Dale Morrow by 4 p.m. on December 18, 2020.

