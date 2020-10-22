Watertown DPW alerts residents of 2 traffic advisories for Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two traffic advisories will be in effect on Friday.

The City of Watertown Department of Public Works has two work projects scheduled for October 23, which will lead to closure of streets throughout the day. The DPW crew will both be paving intersections on Main and Mill Street, and be installing a storm sewer.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and utilized alternate routes during the time of construction.

The following streets will be closed to traffic:

1000 Block of Superior Street; intersection of Cayuga Avenue and Superior Street

Intersections of East and West Main Street and Mill Street

Concerning the intersections on Main and Mill Street, those wishing to access Stewarts Shop or Tim Horton’s are being asked by the DPW to enter on Mill Street from the Lynde Street traffic signal.

According to the DPW, both projects are expected to last from 7:30 a.m. through the end of the day.

