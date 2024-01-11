WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Department of Public Works is giving advice for anyone wanting to clean up storm debris.

The city DPW understands that residents want to get storm debris cleaned up as soon as possible. However, residents are being asked to wait and not move debris to the margin until better weather.

This is due to the upcoming snow that is coming to the area. Further announcements will be made to let residents know when debris pick up begins.

