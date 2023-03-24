WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daughter, sister, fiance, friend, student and organ donor.

In early 2019, Lucy Reff of Clayton was about to start her final semester of the respiratory therapy program at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She has recently been engaged to her long-time boyfriend Skyler and was in the middle of wedding planning.

However, on January 12, 2019, Lucy died unexpectedly. Her family made the decision for Lucy to become an organ donor.

“We were comfortable knowing she had that attitude,” Lucy’s Mother Laura shared. “Besides, she was in respiratory therapy, so a medical student they’re going to want to save lives.”

In total, Lucy saved four lives.

Now, her family has worked to educate the community on organ donation. Laura has partnered with Bella Bridal, where Lucy purchased her wedding dress, to host a dress giveaway on March 25 and March 26 in downtown Watertown,

Bella Bridal recently donated hundreds of new-with-tag dresses for the event, including wedding gowns, prom and ball dresses and formal jewelry, This dress giveaway, will offer all dresses at a pay-as-you-wish cost.

The event will begin with a kickoff party on Friday, March 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then the Donate Life Dress Giveaway will be held on March 25 and March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funds from the event will benefit Donor Family Network’s Team Fingerlakes.

“[Team Fingerlakes] is the organization that took care of Lucy’s organ donation,” Laura explained. “They find the recipients whenever someone is in the hospital, say Upstate or a hospital that will be going through a surgery like that.”

Laura emphasized that she will continue to bring awareness to organ donation as one donor can save up to eight lives.

“The biggest thing that we like to let people know and help them understand, is that you need to register. That will alleviate so much heartache,” she expressed.

With hundreds of dresses and gowns to choose from at the giveaway event, Laura said she hopes the event is successful in supporting the Donor Family Network and helps the community remember Lucy.

“She would be delighted,” Laura shared. “Especially medically, know that people are getting help. With the dresses, she would be happy knowing people are getting a discount because she was the bargain shopper. That would totally make her happy.”

The “We Love Lucy” Donate Life Dress Giveaway will take place at the Top of the Square, 105 Court Street in Watertown.