WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Streetscape work will soon resume in the city of Watertown.

Beginning April 3, spring work will restart on Watertown’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative Streetscape Project, according to a press release from the City’s Planning and Community Development Department.

Construction work will take place on Court Street off Public Square. The department advised that this will cause intermittent delays.

Standard protocols will be followed to establish traffic control. This will include the installation of temporary barricades, signage and on-site flagmen.

These projects first began in the summer of 2022. Although construction has resulted in traffic delays, in a previous report, City Planning and Community Development Director Michael Lumbis said the changes will be “night and day.”

Overall improvements in the downtown area will include new sidewalks, curbs, trees and benches.

“Anything to make the street and environment in the street where pedestrians will walk, more pleasant to walk,” Lumbis previously stated. “That’s really the goal, to make it more attractive to pedestrians and to make it more attractive for business development.”

However, the City’s Planning and Community Development Department said that as the project progresses, short segments of the roadway and sidewalk will continue to be subject to temporary closures.