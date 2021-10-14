Watertown drug take-back collects over 300 pounds of medications

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A drug-take-back event saw large quantities of disposals in Watertown.

On Wednesday, October 13 at the Watertown Fairgrounds Municipal Arena parking lot, NYS Senator Patty Ritchie, Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office and the Alliance for Better Communities hosted a drive-thru drug take-back event.

This event invited community members to drop off any unused or expired medications, with the exception of needles, syringes and liquids. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Aaron House was onsite with proper equipment to safely dispose of all medications.

According to Senator Ritchie, nearly 370 pounds of unwanted and expired medications were disposed of. She commented on how this will help improve surrounding communities and ensure household safety.

“Far too often, we see the damage done when medications are disposed of improperly or even worse, end up in the wrong hands,” said Senator Ritchie in a press release. “I would like to thank the hundreds of people who took the time to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of the drugs they no longer need in a safe and responsible way.”

Today's "Drive-Thru Drug Take Back" was a BIG success! Many thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office & the Alliance for Better Communities for joining with me to give people a safe and responsible way to clean out their medicine cabinets. pic.twitter.com/krSxIDUzJC — Patty Ritchie (@SenatorRitchie) October 13, 2021

A similar drug-take-back event will be held in Ogdensburg on October 21. The collection will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center Parking Lot on West River Street.

Those who are looking to dispose of unwanted medications, and were unable to attend the Watertown event, or cannot attend the Ogdensburg take-back, are encouraged to contact local Drug Drop sites. A list of sites in the North Country is included below