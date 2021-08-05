Watertown: Dustin Lynch concert canceled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Dustin Lynch concert scheduled for August 6 in Watertown has been canceled due to “a case of illness,” according to a Facebook post on Dustin Lynch’s account.

The band did not specify what illness caused the cancellation, but mentioned it was among the touring party. Along with the Watertown show, the concert scheduled for August 5 in Uncasville, Connecticut was also canceled.

The show was organized by the Disabled Persons Action Organization as part of their annual Summer Concert Series. The DPAO will be updating their website and Facebook page with information regarding refunds in the near future.

Over the past 40 years, hundreds of concerts have been brought to the area by DPAO. Some of the most memorable shows have included: Alan Jackson, Journey, Jeff Dunham, Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Reba, Foreigner, Chicago, Keith Urban, The Tragically Hip, Jeff Foxworthy, REO Speedwagon, Sugarland, STYX, The Doobie Brothers, Johnny Cash, Tony Bennett, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Meat Loaf, Randy Travis, Huey Lewis & The News, Kenny Rogers, and Jeff Dunham.