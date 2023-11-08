WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mayoral races across the region declared winners in the 2023 election.

But the City of Watertown made history. Voters elected Sarah Compo-Pierce as the new mayor, making her the City’s first female mayor.

Compo-Pierce took the lead of 1,384 votes over her opponent and fellow Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero. She declared victory at her election night watch party, held at the historic Crystal Restaurant in downtown Watertown.

“The end result was an effort we can all be proud of,” Compo-Pierce said following her victory. “A campaign that was less focused on campaign signs and billboards and more focused on conveying in a more positive way how I will work to lead the council and address the issues that really matter to residents.”

Compo-Pierce ran as a non-partisan candidate after serving on the Watertown City Council since 2019. She also previously served as the chief of staff for Former New York State Senator Patty Ritchie.

However, she said she hopes this win will set an example for women in the Watertown community.

“Having a woman in this position is definitely an incredible opportunity to set an example for the young women in our community,” she expressed. “To show them that anything is possible if they work hard.”

A victory celebration will be followed by months of work. The new mayor said it’s the voter’s trust that will guide her and the city council.

New city council members include Robert Kimball and Ben Shoen.

“My first priority is doing exactly what I said during my campaign,” Compo-Pierce stated. My priorities all along have been to return to fiscal responsibility, improve transparency and communication with residents. Those are the first things I’ll be tackling as mayor alongside the new city council members.”

A full breakdown of 2023 General Election results can be found here.