Watertown elementary school PTO donates school supplies for all students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As students, families, teachers and staff await school reopening decisions, a Watertown Elementary School PTO “did a little shopping.”

The Knickerbocker Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization made back-to-school shopping a little easier by donating school supplies for all students.

According to the organization, the only items families must provide are a backpack and headphones.

The PTO normally sponsors social events and field trips for students throughout the school year. With COVID-19 guidelines and school cancellations the organization was unable to do this during the 2019-2020 school year.

“We knew we had to find a different way to serve our school, said the PTO. With the economic impact this pandemic has had, we felt donating school supplies for all Knickerbocker students would be beneficial to all our families and staff.”

The Knickerbocker PTO donated crayons, paper, markers, pencils, folders and glue for all students at the elementary school for the upcoming school year.

