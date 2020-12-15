WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District has provided an update regarding a new case of COVID-19.
Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia Labarr alerted the community on Tuesday night confirming a student testing positive for the coronavirus. Superintendent LaBarr stated that the student attends Sherman Elementary School.
According to Superintendent LaBarr the student has not been present at school.
Additionally, the District is working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to perform contact tracing.
As of December 15, 25 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Watertown City School District.
LATEST STORIES:
- Many Gmail users not getting emails, Google investigating outage
- Watertown Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus
- With Electoral College vote in, McConnell recognizes Biden’s win
- New icebreaking efforts underway along the Erie Canal
- Advocacy groups, progressive state lawmakers back ‘Justice Roadmap’ for 2021
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.