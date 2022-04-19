WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers in Watertown will close out the month by adding new trees to City streets.

The City of Watertown Tree Advisory Board has confirmed dates for two tree planting events this month. This will include an Arbor Day Ceremony and Watertown’s annual spring volunteer tree-planting project.

According to the Board, the Arbor Day Ceremony will be held in front of the Flower Memorial Library in downtown Watertown. This ceremony will celebrate 150 years of Arbor Day and will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

The following day on April 30, Watertown will host its Annual Spring Volunteer Tree Planting Project. This will be held at Thompson Park and will begin at 9 a.m.

Volunteers are needed and more information will be released as it is made available.