Watertown eye care center gifts ’25 days of sight;’ free glasses to local children

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local eye center is giving the gift of sight this holiday season.

Eye Dance and Screen, an eye care center in Watertown, N.Y. is working on their ongoing campaign, “25 days of Giving the Gift of Sight.”

The campaign is helping to provide children ages eight through seventeen glasses and eye screenings free of charge.

Every day from December 1 through December 25, the Center is providing this opportunity to a child in need in the North Country.

Eye Dance is asking the community to nominate children in need of glasses or a screening by submitting them to the eye care center.

Those who would like to nominate a child are asked to call Eye Dance at (315) 755-658 or email at info@eyedancescreen.com.

LATEST STORIES: