WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Family YMCA is hosting a winter coat drive at its two locations in the city.

Drop boxes for gently used coats will be located at the downtown and Fairgrounds YMCA locations. Hats, gloves, snow suits and snow pants will also be accepted.

All of the donated items will go to the Watertown Urban Mission to be distributed to those in need.