WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans are moving forward for the Watertown YMCA’s new state-of-the-art facility.

On May 10, the Watertown Family YMCA Board of Directors approved Purcell Construction to move to the next construction phase on the new YMCA facility in downtown Watertown.

This facility is set to be located in the former call center and Woolworths Department store located on Arsenal Street near the public square. It is currently owned by the Jefferson County Industry Development Agency.

According to the Board, the $27.5 million projects will completely renovate the 89,000 square foot building. The facility is set to include a six-lane lap pool, adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, full wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities.

Once the facility is built, the YMCA will be able to host state-level competitive swim meets, expand preventative health services and enhance its current programs and amenities.

Following the green light from the Board of Directors, the YMCA has now officially launched the final phase of its Transforming Community Campaign.

So far, $9 million in funding has been awarded from the federal Office of Local Defense Community Corporation and $3,600,000 from New York State. The project has also received a $250,000 grant from National Grid and received $4,100,000 in local donations.

“We are grateful for the tremendous community support and are pleased to move to the next phase of both the construction and the campaign,” YMCA Chief Executive Officer Denise Young said in a press release. “The culmination of this project will impact our community’s health and wellbeing for generations to come.”

Once construction on the facility begins, the project is expected to take 18 months to complete. It is estimated to be completed by fall 2023.

A concept plan of the facility can be viewed below: