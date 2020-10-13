Watertown Family YMCA to offer free childcare on election day

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To encourage voter participation in the North Country, the Watertown Family YMCA is working to provide a helping hand.

The Watertown YMCA announced that free childcare will be provided for those in need to get to the polls on November 3. Support for this opportunity was provided through the Armed Services YMCA of the USA.

According to the YMCA, parents and guardians can leave children at various Y locations on November 3 from 9 a.m. to noon or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Childcare will be provided for up to three hours.

Free childcare will be offered to members, military and nonmembers at the Downtown, Fairgrounds and Carthage locations.

The YMCA also stated that those interested must register prior to election day, and there is a 20 children per site maximum.

North Country voters in need of childcare can register on the Watertown Family YMCA website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.