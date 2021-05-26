Watertown Farm and Craft Market kicks-off 2021 season, draws ‘excited’ crowds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Farm and Craft Market has returned for the 45th year.

Even on only the first day of the season, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Kylie Peck said the turnout was impressive and exciting.

“Today is our opening date and we’re so excited to be back and bringing this wonderful community event to, not just residents of Watertown, but people from all over the county come to visit us each week and we couldn’t be happier to be back downtown,” expressed Peck.

After new challenges in the markets 2020 season, Peck shared how this year, things will slowly return to “normal.”

One loved feature making a return: Live music. This will feature a local artist weekly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Watertown City Hall.

Additionally, market goers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to remove masks or face coverings if they choose to do so.

ABC50 also spoke with local residents and vendors on why they are excited to be back at the market this summer.

While eating fresh kettle corn, 10-year-old Watertown Resident Taylor Holsker said, “[the market has] tons of stuff to look at. Even if you don’t buy anything, it’s fun to look.”

His sister, Madison stated, “my favorite part about the farmers market is getting to come here and see everybody smiling, and everything’s fresh. It’s just such a happy environment.

A 2021 Market Vendor, Grindstone Farm’s Anne Munroe shared that her favorite part of the market is “the people.”

“It’s so great to be back and see some of my old customers and my [people]. I just love the market, and all my neighbors in my neighborhood are great and we have a great community here.”

To conclude, GWNCCC CEO Peck shared her final thoughts as the Watertown Farm and Craft market is gearing up for a busy season with six new vendors, featuring local produce, crafts and more.

“It’s great to see people’s faces. It’s great to talk to people, try local products and test out some new crafts that we’ve got down here. It’s hard to pick out one favorite thing, we’re just really glad to be back,” stated Peck.

The Watertown Farm and Craft market will be held on Washington street in Watertown every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until early October.