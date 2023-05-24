WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year once again.

The Watertown Farm and Craft Market kicked off its 2023 season on May 24.

Vendors set up in the City’s downtown and saw foot traffic first thing in the morning despite impending rainy weather.

“The Farmer’s Market’s been good this morning,” Tug Hill Artisan Roasters Owner Scott Gilbert said around lunchtime. “People have come out first thing. I think everybody is excited to have it up and going again.”

The market is organized by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce. Dozens of vendors from across the North Country are expected to participate this year.

Customers can find products such as plants, produce, honey, jarred goods, baked goods, fresh food and crafts.

Although the 2023 season got off to a soggy start, participating farmers said this could help make the growing season a success.

“We need some rain,” Carthage’s Bush Gardens Co-Owner Loren Bush shared. “We’re going to get it today, but other than that, we’re off to a good start. The gardens are prepared and are ready to plant.”

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kayla Jamieson also shared her hopes for a successful season in support of local small businesses.

“It’s a fantastic place to come out and really let small business owners get a chance to interact with the public a little bit more,” Jamieson said. “Right here in downtown Watertown at the market and also in stores that are here on a daily basis. So make sure to come down and support those small businesses.”

The Watertown Farm and Craft Market will be open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-October.