Watertown Farm and Craft Market to return on May 26

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Farmers market season is right around the corner.

The Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Watertown Farm and Craft Market will kick off it’s 2021 season on May 26, 2021.

“We believe our market enhances the community in which we live, work, and do business, by providing a place where neighbor can meet neighbor. Though current NYS restrictions are in place we’re still here to help you access local goods,” stated the Chamber.

The annual market is held on Washington Street in downtown Watertown and features local products from various vendors across the North Country.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, due to current state COVID-19 guidelines, strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced for customers, vendors and volunteers.

The Watertown Farm and Craft Market will be held every Wednesday throughout the season from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.