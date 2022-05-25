WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Wednesday marked the first Watertown Farm and Craft Market of the season and plenty of residents took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the nice weather.

Kayla Perry is the President and CEO of the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce. She explained how it felt to see the market finally come together after months of planning.

‘Watertown, Farm and craft market is near and dear to my heart. This is something I’ve been doing for a couple of years, and back again this year, you know, ready to take on the season, just see some new vendors coming in. We’ve got about a dozen new vendors, 50 vendors in total, and to really see the people in the community come out, it just makes it all worth it.

One of those vendors was Shari Simmons from Simmons farm. This year is the 14th year in a row the farm has attended the weekly market. Simmons said she was excited to kick off another season.

“It’s like welcoming everybody back. It’s like, everybody’s excited because the market has started back up again,” Simmons said. “We’ve got new people that this is the first time they’ve been to the market. So they’re pretty impressed this year, the market appears to be very full of vendors, so it’s almost like we’re going back to the way it used to be before the whole COVID.”

Jody Paige attended the market on Wednesday with her family, she held in her hands’ bags of locally produced products and food that she had purchased at the event.

“Every Wednesday we look so forward to coming up through here, you know, and getting the popcorn. I’ve got a couple of succulents and some jam, all the good homemade stuff,” Paige said. “I really do like to support them, especially the local farmers and growers, you know, and gas prices being what they are. I just love to be out.”

The fair will take place every Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the next 19 weeks, with the last market taking place on October 5. A list of vendors and more information can be found on the Watertown Farm and Craft Fair website.