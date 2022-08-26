WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Federal funding is coming to Watertown firefighters.

The City of Watertown Fire Department has been approved for funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

According to WFD, funding was requested to replace the Department’s Plymovent exhaust system. This system is used to capture exhaust from fire apparatus running inside the stations and routes it outside the buildings, helping to reduce exposure to carcinogenic exhaust gases and particulate matter.

However, the current systems are 21 and 19 years old. WFD said that due to wear, they have recently required several expensive repairs to maintain their operations.

To replace these systems, the Fire Department estimated the overall project budget to be $199,999, which totaled $181,817.27 in federal funds and $18,181.73 in local funds.

“Replacement of these systems will not only ensure a clean, safe environment for our employees, but will also keep the strain from costly maintenance and repairs off future budgets for years to come,” WFD Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said in a press release.

The Department was approved for federal funding through FEMA in late August 2022.