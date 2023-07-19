WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Fire Department celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday, July 18.

The department received Insurance Services Office (ISO) 1 status last week. This rates the preparedness of a fire department on a scale of 1 to 10. ISO status 1 is the top ranking that fewer than one percent of fire departments across the nation receive.

Watertown firefighters marked the occasion with on Tuesday with plaque that showed the achievement. Stickers signifying the new top status will go on department vehicles.

ISO looks into a number of factors like staffing, equipment, training, dispatch and communication when handing out status ratings.

Insurance companies will now consider the status when setting fire insurance premiums. This could see the community getting a reduction in rates.