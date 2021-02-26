Watertown Fire Department heavy rescue truck goes for $25.9K in an online auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Fire Department will say goodbye to its heavy rescue truck.

Online bidding ended on Thursday night for the heavy rescue truck and the highest bidder will now pay $25,900 after claiming the win over 149 other bids.

Bidding for the 2005 American LaFrance ALF Series Heavy Rescue Truck climbed rapidly in the final day of the auction as it began at $6,900.

The auction was also extended seven minutes as it was originally set to close at exactly 6 p.m. on February 25, 2021 and officially ended at 6:07 p.m.

The emergency vehicle remain equipped with red and white lights, strobes and sirens. If the highest bidder is not a municipality or legal law enforcement they will be responsible for decommissioning all emergency instruments and de-identify it as an emergency vehicle.