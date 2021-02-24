Watertown Fire Department heavy rescue truck up for auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Looking to own a fire truck? How about a Watertown Heavy Rescue truck?

The retired Watertown Fire Department Heavy rescue truck is currently up for auction on Auctions International. The 2005 American LaFrance ALF Series Heavy Rescue truck has a current bid of over $6,000 with 27 bids as of February 24.

According to Auctions International, the four door six man cab remains equipped with red and white lights, strobes and sirens.

However, if a municipality or legal law enforcement agency is not the highest bidder for the truck, the bidder will be responsible for decommissioning all emergency instruments prior to the vehicle leaving the facility.

Bidding for the truck will end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The vehicle remains located at the Watertown Fire Department at 224 South Massey Street, Watertown, New York, 13601.