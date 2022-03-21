WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Joshua Jones, the victim of the arson that occurred at 122 Winslow Street in Watertown has died.

This was confirmed by Watertown City Police after Jones succumbed to his wounds from the fire on March 20, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

According to Watertown Police Chief Joe Donoghue, Jones was severely injured in the fire that took place on February 28 after the suspect identified as Khane O. Jones “knowingly and willingly” lit Jones on fire.

Joshua Jones and Khane Jones were roommates at the apartment but were not related.

Following the fire, Joshua Jones was transported via helicopter to Upstate University Hospital as he suffered severe burns to most of his body. He remained in the ICU in critical condition until he died on March 20.

An official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However, an autopsy is pending and will be conducted by the Onondaga Coroners Office this week.

Following the fire on March 28, Police arrested 27-year-old Khane O. Jones. He was charged with the following:

Arson in the First Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Police stated that Jones was arrested and processed at the City of Watertown Police Station. He was arraigned at the CAP Court before the Honorable Robert J. Newark. Jones was held without bail and committed to the Jefferson County Jail.

Further charges may be pending following an official cause of death for the victim Joshua Jones.

This fire remains an ongoing investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.

Watertown Police were assisted on the scene by the Watertown Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police. New York State Fire Investigators, Metro Jeff Drug Task Force and Jefferson County District Attorneys Office.