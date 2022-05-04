WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Water Department will begin its annual flushing program this week, which will continue to take place throughout the next couple of months.

Specifically, the program will begin on the evening of May 8 and will continue until the evening of June 30. A detailed schedule with dates and locations describing where and when work will take place can be found here.

Work is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and continue through 2 a.m. each day. Residents and Businesses in areas where the Water Department is working may experience rusty or discolored water during those hours.

Individuals are advised to refrain from washing their laundry or using water when crews are in their area. Motorists passing through work zones are encouraged to slow down and exercise extreme caution. More information can be found on the City of Watertown’s website.