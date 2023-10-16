WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Friday night lights turned into a Friday night fight.

On Friday, October 13, the Watertown High School varsity football team faced Fowler High School at Watertown’s turf field.

However, halfway through a brawl began on the field. This involved several players from both Watertown and Fowler. Officials and coaches from both teams then decided to call off the game.

Police were also present on the scene.

Following the incident, Watertown Superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegal addressed the incident in a message to parents, students and spectators.

Watertown is “actively addressing the situation and has been in contact with Section III for a comprehensive review,” Dr. Schmiegal said in the message. He said this will include game footage examination and statements from both coaches.

In his statement, Dr. Schmiegal also apologized for the incident.

We would like to extend our sincere apologies to our dedicated student-athletes and loyal spectators who were present during the game. We understand that this incident may have been disheartening and concerning for them. Please convey our regret for any disruption this may have caused. Dr. Larry Schmiegal, Superintendent, Watertown City School District

An investigation into this incident is in the preliminary stages. Read Dr. Schmiegal’s full statement below: