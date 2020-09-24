Watertown- Fort Drum drivers are taking more road trips in 2020, study finds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Did someone say road trip?

A recent report detailed the changing travel patterns across the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, Americans have been found to travel less by air, but significantly more by car on long-distance road trips.

According to the report, short-distance trips have decreased and air travel has decreased 70%. However, Americans recorded almost 12 million long-distance road trips in 2020, compared to 8.6 million in 8.6 in 2019.

Specifically in the Watertown-Fort Drum Metropolitan area, total travel has decreased by 14.5% since 2019, while long distance road trips have increased by 9.3%. The area saw a average of 4,772 long-distance trips daily, compared to 4,366 in 2019.

New York State as a whole saw a decrease in road trips compared to 2019, and a 35.1% decrease in overall change in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

