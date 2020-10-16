Watertown-Fort Drum reports 14% decline compared to 2019 in private-sector jobs

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Department of Labor is reporting figures from September 2020.

According to the DOL, the New York State Economy added 75,000 private sector jobs in September 2020, leading to a 1.0% growth rate. New York State unemployment also fell from 12.5% to 9.7%.

However, in the North Country, the figures compared to 2019 show declines due to economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Watertown-Fort Drum Metropolitan areas, the following statistic were determined for September 2020.

Total change in Nonfarm jobs Change in Private Sector Jobs Net % Net % Watertown-Fort Drum -3,700 -8.9 -4,200 -14.0 Change in Total Nonfarm and Private Sector Jobs by Area*

September 2019 – September 2020

Additionally, the DOL released which major industry sector experienced losses compared to 2019.

Sectors with job losses Leisure and Hospitality -357,100 Trade, Transportation & Utilities -177,500 Professional & Business Services -148,400 Educational & Health Services* -140,100 Government* -67,500 Other Services -52,700 Manufacturing -42,300 Construction -38,200 Financial Activities -35,400 Information -13,000 Naturing Resources and Mining -1,000 Change in Jobs by Major Industry Sector

September 2019 – September 2020

