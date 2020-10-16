Watertown-Fort Drum reports 14% decline compared to 2019 in private-sector jobs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Department of Labor is reporting figures from September 2020.
According to the DOL, the New York State Economy added 75,000 private sector jobs in September 2020, leading to a 1.0% growth rate. New York State unemployment also fell from 12.5% to 9.7%.
However, in the North Country, the figures compared to 2019 show declines due to economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
For the Watertown-Fort Drum Metropolitan areas, the following statistic were determined for September 2020.
|Total change in Nonfarm jobs
|Change in Private Sector Jobs
|Net
|%
|Net
|%
|Watertown-Fort Drum
|-3,700
|-8.9
|-4,200
|-14.0
September 2019 – September 2020
Additionally, the DOL released which major industry sector experienced losses compared to 2019.
|Sectors with job losses
|Leisure and Hospitality
|-357,100
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|-177,500
|Professional & Business Services
|-148,400
|Educational & Health Services*
|-140,100
|Government*
|-67,500
|Other Services
|-52,700
|Manufacturing
|-42,300
|Construction
|-38,200
|Financial Activities
|-35,400
|Information
|-13,000
|Naturing Resources and Mining
|-1,000
September 2019 – September 2020
