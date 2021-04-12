Watertown, Fort Drum residents arrested for holding men at gunpoint, stealing items

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four residents were arrested on Sunday following a robbery that took place in the City of Watertown.

City of Watertown Police reported that on April 11, members of its uniform patrol division and criminal investigation division investigated a robbery at 234 Coffeen Street. According to Police, four individuals were found to have held two males at gun point and stole clothing ad cellular phones inside apartment 3H.

These three suspects were later identified at Jordon Jackson, 21, of Fort Drum; Ja’Sahn Cooper, 20, also Fort Drum; Christina Gair, 18, who resides in Watertown; and Andreah Capone, 19, also residing in Watertown.

Subsequently, the four received the following charges.

Ja’Sahn Cooper:

Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

Christina Gair:

Two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Andreah Capone:

Two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Jordon Jackson

Two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

All suspects were held pending arraignment on April 11, 2021.