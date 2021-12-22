WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local unemployment rates are continuing to drop in comparison to last year.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for November 2021. These rates were compared to November 2020, with all showing decreases over last year.

According to the DOL, the November 2021 unemployment rate in the Watertown- Fort Drum metropolitan area was 4%, compared to 5.5% in 2020. It was also lower than the statewide average in metropolitan areas which was 5.6% in November 2021.

Additionally, non-metropolitan counties, which include both St. Lawrence and Lewis counties in the North Country had an unemployment rate of 3.8% in November. A breakdown for each specific county is listed below:

Jefferson: 4.0%

Lewis: 4.2%

St. Lawrence: 4.0%

These rates were calculated based on the results of the Current Population Survey, which consists of nearly 3,100 households in New York State each month. All local area unemployment rates are listed below:

Nov. 2020 Nov. 2021 Metro areas 8.5% 5.6% Albany-Schenectady-Troy 5.1% 3.2% Binghamton 5.9% 3.9% Buffalo-Niagara Falls 6.5% 4.2% Dutchess-Putnam 5.3% 3.4% Elmira 6.6% 4.0% Glens Falls 5.3% 3.8% Ithaca 4.6% 2.9% Kingston 5.5% 3.5% Nassau-Suffolk 5.8% 3.5% New York City 11.7% 8.0% Orange-Rockland-Westchester 6.0% 3.6% Rochester 6.0% 3.7% Syracuse 5.8% 3.8% Utica-Rome 6.0% 4.0% Watertown- Fort Drum 5.5% 4.0%

All rates have yet to be seasonally adjusted, which means they reflect seasonal influences. Labor force data for the current month are preliminary and subject to revision