WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Unemployment rates are continuing to drop in the North Country.

This was confirmed by the New York State Department of Labor as it released its preliminary March 2022 Area Unemployment rates on Tuesday.

According to the DOL, compared to March 2021, unemployment has decreased in New York State from 8.4% to 4.8%. The State’s unemployment rate also decreased between February 2022 and March 2022 by 0.3%.

In the Watertown-Fort Drum Metro Area, unemployment rates decreased over the course of one year. Specifically, in March 2021, the rate was 6.7% but dropped to 4.8% by March 2022. All local area unemployment rates for March are listed below:

March 2021 March 2022 Metro areas 8.4% 4.8% Albany-Schenectady-Troy 5.4% 3.3% Binghamton 6.4% 4.2% Buffalo-Niagara Falls 6.9% 4.3% Dutchess-Putnam 5.3% 3.4% Elmira 6.5% 4.2% Glens Falls 6.5% 4.1% Ithaca 4.2% 2.7% Kingston 5.9% 3.5% Nassau-Suffolk 5.6% 3.4% New York City 11.3% 6.1% Orange-Rockland-Westchester 5.7% 3.5% Rochester 6.1% 3.8% Syracuse 6.2% 3.9% Utica-Rome 6.6% 4.2% Watertown-Fort Drum 6.7% 4.8% Non-metro counties 6.2% 4.2% *Data is preliminary and subject to change

County unemployment rates for March are broken down below:

Jefferson: 4.8%

Lewis: 5.2%

St. Lawrence: 4.4%

All rates are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The State’s area unemployment rates rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York State each month.