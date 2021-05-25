Watertown- Fort Drum unemployment rates down in April compared to same time in 2020

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Labor has released preliminary area unemployment rates for April 2021.

Comparing these rates to the same time frame in 2020, unemployment rates have decreased significantly in the Watertown-Fort Drum metropolitan area, and all areas across the state.

According to the DOL, in April 2021, preliminary data recorded the unemployment rate in Watertown-Fort Drum to be 5.8%.

This was compared to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, which recorded an unemployment rate of 18.2%, logged to be one of the highest in the state.

The following table includes unemployment rates for local metropolitan areas across New York State.

April 2021 April 2020 All metro areas 8.0 16.3 Albany-Schenectady-Troy 5.0 13.6 Binghamton 5.7 17.1 Buffalo-Niagara Falls 6.2 20.9 Dutchess- Putnam 5.0 15.4 Elmira 6.0 17.8 Glens Falls 5.6 17.1 Ithaca 4.2 11.0 Kingston 5.3 16.7 Nassau-Suffolk 5.4 17.5 New York City 10.8 15.5 Orange-Rockland-Westchester 5.4 15.7 Rochester 5.6 15.9 Syracuse 5.7 17.3 Utica-Rome 6.0 16.3 Watertown-Fort Drum 5.8 18.2 Non-metro counties 5.7 16.0 This data is yet to be seasonally adjusted and is subject to change.

This data was released by the New York State Department of Labor on May 25, 2021.