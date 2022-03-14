WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to rise, the spikes are not as drastic compared to recent weeks.

According to a weekly gas price update from AAA Western and Central New York, the average price for a gallon of gasoline hit $4.33 on March 14, which was a 26 cent increase from a week before. New York prices also increased 19 cents in one week as they hit $4.45.

Additional average prices for a gallon of gasoline in New York are listed below:

Batavia: $4.38, up 15 cents from last week

Buffalo: $4.40, up 19 cents from last week

Elmira: $4.41, up 22 cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.44, up 22 cents from last week

Rochester: $4.42, up 18 cents from last week

Rome: $4.40, up 18 cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.42, up 18 cents from last week

Watertown: $4.41, up 16 cents from last week

Although these rates continue to be at an all-time high, AAA said that the increases are beginning to slow. As of March 14, oil prices tapered off to $110 per barrel and under. These rates are down compared to recent weeks when oil prices exceeded $130 per barrel.

While prices remain high, AAA recommends conserving fuel by mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times like rush hour, combining errands into one trip and using cruise control when possible.

Drivers should also make sure tired pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage and remove any unnecessary and bulky items from the car.