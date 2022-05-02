WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices are up again across New York State.

This was confirmed in a weekly gas report from AAA Western and Central New York on Monday, May 2. At the time of the report, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.19, which was seven cents higher than the previous update on April 25.

Similar to previous weeks, the average price in New York was higher than the national average as it rose 12 cents in one week and hit $4.35 on May 2.

Across New York, local average also increased. Watertown saw one of the highest jumps of six cents and the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.31. More rates across New York are listed below:

Batavia: $4.24, up 3 cents from last week

Buffalo: $4.23, up 2 cents from last week

Elmira: $4.29, up 8 cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.28, up 7 cents from last week

Rochester: $4.31, up 3 cents from last week

Rome: $4.32, up 7 cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.29, up 5 cents from last week

Watertown: $4.31, up 6 cents from last week

According to AAA, gas prices increased due to a slight drop in demand, increased oil prices and a limited gasoline supply. AAA said that prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel during this time. To do this, AAA recommends avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip, using cruise control and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level.