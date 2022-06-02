WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The suspension of the gas tax in New York State is already providing relief at the pump.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the statewide for a gallon of gasoline has dropped 10 cents since the gas tax was suspended, averaging $4.83. This is compared to the national average which increased by 9 cents. The statewide average for diesel fuel also dropped 9 cents in 24 hours.

Gas prices in Watertown saw a bigger drop. In the same 24-hour period, the average price for a gallon of gas declined 12 cents to hit $4.78. Additional rates across New York are listed below:

Batavia: $4.72, down 13 cents in one day

Buffalo: $4.69, down 15 cents in one day

Elmira: $4.76, down 11 cents in one day

Ithaca: $4.77, down 11 cents in one day

Rochester: $4.76, down 14 cents in one day

Rome: $4.76, down 13 cents in one day

Syracuse: $4.72, down 14 cents in one day

Watertown: $4.78, down 12 cents in one day

According to the state, the motor fuel excise tax, State sales tax, and Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District sales tax on motor fuel and diesel motor fuel will remain suspended through the end of the year.

The fuel taxes suspension was expected to reduce gas prices to at least $0.16 per gallon statewide, with some counties providing additional savings per gallon.

A full description of local county tax rate sales can be found here.