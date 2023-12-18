WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown continue to fall as we are now a week away from Christmas Day.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Watertown dropped by a dime one again. The cost for a gallon of gas in the area is now $3.31, which is a full 10 cents down from last week.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.47 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.55 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.16 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.48 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.50 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.45 (down 11 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.44 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.31 (down 10 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.07, down eight cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.15. The state average is $3.41, down seven cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.50.

Diesel prices are also dropping. The national average price for diesel is $4.00, down 10 cents from last Monday, and down from $4.78 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.51, down four cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.48 one year ago.