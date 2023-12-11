WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers in the City of Watertown are getting the gift of lower gas prices as Christmastime draws closwer.

The average cost for a gallon of gas dropped nine cents from last week to $3.41, which was the largest decrease in Central and Western New York. Last week, gas was averaging around $3.50.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.15, down nine cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.28. The New York State average is $3.48, down five cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.61.

Here are the averages across the reigon:

Batavia – $3.54 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.58 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.23 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.55 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.56 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.56 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.50 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.41 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

After a slight pause, gas prices moved steadily lower over the last week with the national average trimming nine cents to $3.15 for a gallon of regular. Lower oil prices continue to drive the decline as the average price for a barrel of oil has fallen from the $80s into the low $70s where it stands this morning.

Diesel prices are also dropping. The national average price for diesel is $4.10, down nine cents from last Monday, and down from $4.94 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.55, down four cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.64 one year ago.