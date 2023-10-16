WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown continue their downward trend.

Watertown saw its gas prices drop seven cents from last week to $3.83 from $3.90 on Monday, October 9. The drop is tied for the highest in the state along with Elmira. The report comes from AAA Western and Central New York.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.60, down 10 cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.88. The New York State average is $3.81, down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the state average was $3.68.

Here’s a list of gas prices in Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.81 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.81 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.69 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.87 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.85 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.88 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.81 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.83 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

The drop in prices comes despite the rising tension in the Middle East. Oil prices have risen a few dollars per barrel this week, but that is far from the roughly $40 per barrel temporary spike following last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There is mixed data when it comes to diesel prices. The national average price for diesel is $4.46 down six cents from last Monday, and down from $5.27 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.71, down two cents from a week ago, but lower than $5.49 one year ago.