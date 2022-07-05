WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices in Watertown remain above the national average and New York State average, prices have seen a drop over the past week.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.80, which is down 10 cents from last Monday and down eight cents in one week since last Tuesday. The New York State average is $4.89 which is down seven cents since last Monday.

The average gas price in Watertown was $4.93 on July 5 which was a four-cent drop from last Monday. Other areas across NYS saw similar drops. The specific rates are listed below.

Batavia – $4.79 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $4.81 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $4.87 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $4.91 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $4.92 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $4.95 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $4.88 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

According to the company, about 80% of gas stations across the country are now selling regular unleaded gasoline for under $5 a gallon. Additionally, oil prices are down amid broad market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation.As of Tuesday, oil prices were ranging from $103 to $107 compared to $108 to $113 per barrel one week ago.

Motorists are encouraged to conserve fuel in any way they can, such as mapping out routes, avoiding peak travel times like rush hour, and combining errands into one trip while using cruise control if possible. Drivers are also advised to check their tire pressure so it’s at its recommended level for the best gas mileage and remove any unnecessary bulky items from their car.