WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Drivers in the North Country are finally being fueled by relief at the pump.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, as of April 11, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.11 and the New York average was $4.22. Both were drops in prices compared to the week prior.

Locally in Watertown, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of gas dropped four cents in one week as it hit $4.28 on April 11. This is a continuing trend in declining gas prices after rates spiked in late winter due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Prices across the North Country region continue to vary. Below are additional local averages in New York State:

Batavia: $4.28, down four cents from last week

Buffalo: $4.28, down five cents from last week

Elmira: $4.17, down four cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.21, down four cents from last week

Rochester: $4.30, down five cents from last week

Rome: $4.24, down two cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.25, down three cents from last week

Watertown: $4.28, down four cents.

Based on data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks also decreased in the past week while gasoline demand increased.

However, the fluctuating price of oil is the main factor currently influencing pump prices. As of April 11, pil prices hovered around the $100 per barrel mark. Crude prices faced more downward pressure this week after 31 countries, including Mexico, Japan, Germany, and Canada, announced plans to release 120 million barrels of crude oil from their emergency oil stockpiles. The amount includes a previously announced 60 million barrels of oil from the U.S.

The EIA stated that pump prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.

But as gas prices remain above $4, North Country drivers are urged to conserve fuel by mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times and combining errands into one trip. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level and remove any unnecessary and bulky items from the car.