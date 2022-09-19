WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — We haven’t seen these prices in months.

In a weekly update on Monday, AAA Western and Central New York confirmed that the New York State average for a gallon of gasoline hit $3.78, an 11-cent drop from a week prior. The nationwide average also dropped to $3.68.

This substantial drop was also felt locally across New York. As of September 19, the average price for gas in Watertown was $3.92. This was a 15-cent drop in one week, bringing the average below $4 for the first time since March 2022.

Additional local averages are listed below:

Batavia: $3.92

Buffalo: $3.89

Elmira: $3.69

Ithaca: $3.93

Rochester: $3.91

Rome: $3.92

Syracuse: $3.86

Watertown: $3.92

According to AAA, the drop in prices is due to the declined demand for gasoline. However, this could change with fluctuating oil prices. If oil prices begin to rise again, pump prices would likely follow.