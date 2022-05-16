WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices have hit a new record high, according to AAA Western and Central New York.

As of May 16, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.48, which was a 15-cent increase from the previous weekly report. The average price in New York also hit a new record of $4.76, up 24 cents from a week prior.

In the same time frame, prices jumped 25 cents in Watertown and hit $4.71 on Monday, which was a record-breaking high in the North Country. Additional local rates are listed below:

Batavia: $4.65, up 31 cents from last week

Buffalo: $4.63, up 28 cents from last week

Elmira: $4.68, up to 21 cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.67, up 21 cents from last week

Rochester: $4.70, up 27 cents from last week

Rome: $4.72, up 24 cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.66, up to 23 cents from last week

Watertown: $4.71, up 25 cents from last week

AAA said that these record-high gas prices are due to oil prices remaining volatile across the U.S. Monday morning, oil prices were approximately $109 per barrel.

Drivers are urged to conserve fuel during this time. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and using cruise control when possible.

Motorists should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car