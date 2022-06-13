WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices in the North Country are continuing to inch closer to $5.

As of Monday, June 13, the average price for a gallon of gas in Watertown was $4.96. This was a 16-cent increase from the previous Monday when prices averaged $4.80 in the area.

However, prices at the pump in Watertown are lower compared to the national and statewide averages which stood at $5.01 and $5.04 respectively on June 13. One year ago, the New York average was $3.11.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, this is typically a time when gas prices increase due to increased demand during the summer driving season. But skyrocketing prices this summer are being driven by both the increased demand, decreased supply and high crude oil prices.

New York drivers are continuing to feel pain at the pump despite the recent gas tax cap. Although prices initially decreased, AAA said that the cap wasn’t enough to offset rising pump prices. Additional local rates are listed below:

Batavia: $4.92

Buffalo: $4.90

Elmira: $4.98

Ithaca: $4.97

Rochester: $4.98

Rome: $4.98

Syracuse: $4.97

Watertown: $4.96

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel during this time. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level.