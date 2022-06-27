WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although nationwide gas prices have seen an 8-cent drop since last week, gas prices in Watertown remain near $5.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national gas price averaged at $4.90 on June 27, which is an almost two-dollar increase from the average a year ago which was $3.10. Specifically in New York, the average is $4.96 which is a five-cent drop since last Monday, and a $1.81 increase from this time last year.

Gas prices in Watertown also saw a small decrease. At the time of the update from AAA, Watertown gas prices averaged at $4.97, which was a one-cent drop from last Monday.

Additional local rates across New York are listed below:

Batavia – $4.88 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Buffalo – $4.86 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $4.93 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $4.95 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $4.95 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $4.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Syracuse – $4.93 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

According to AAA, crude oil prices dropped last week amid concerns regarding slower economic growth. AAA stated that slower than expected economic growth could cause crude demand to decline, leading to lower oil prices.

With many traveling for the upcoming July 4 holiday, the company is advising motorists to conserve fuel in any way they can, such as mapping out routes, avoiding peak travel times like rush hour, and combining errands into one trip while using cruise control if possible. Drivers are also encouraged to check their tire pressure so it’s at its recommended level for the best gas mileage and remove any unnecessary bulky items from their car.