WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last week. The New York State average is $4.52, down 6 cents since last Monday.

Watertown saw a 3-cent drop with the price per gallon averaging at $4.72. Prices in other areas averaged below $4.72 seeing drops between 3 cents and 10 cents. Those prices are listed below.

Batavia – $4.49 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.51 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.50 (down 10 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.65 (down 6 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.61 (down 7 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.70 (down 6 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.58 (down 7 cents from last week)

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased in recent weeks while inventory levels dropped, which could pressure pump prices and slow price decreases if the trend holds. However, prices continue to drop for now.

AAA stated that crude prices continue to fluctuate and impact pump prices. As of Monday, oil was priced at $98 to $104 per barrel. If oil prices increase, gas prices will likely follow as oil accounts for half of each gallon of gasoline produced.

Motorists are encouraged to conserve fuel in any way they can, such as mapping out routes, avoiding peak travel times like rush hour, and combining errands into one trip while using cruise control if possible. Drivers are also advised to check their tire pressure so it’s at its recommended level for the best gas mileage and remove any unnecessary bulky items from their car.