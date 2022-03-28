WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes at the pump are varying at the local, state and national levels.

According to a weekly report from AAA Western and Central New York, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline on March 28 saw no change from the week prior as it stood at $4.25 on Monday morning.

But in New York, gas prices ranged as the State average dropped two cents hitting $4.35 on March 28. In Watertown, the average price mirrored New York’s average as it rose to $4.35. Additional local rates are listed below:

Batavia: $4.36, up one cent from last week

Buffalo: $4.36, down one cent from last week

Elmira: $4.25, down six cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.32, down one cent from last week

Rochester: $4.38, no change from last wek

Rome: $4.28, down two cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.31, down two cents from last wek

Watertown: $4.35, down one cent from last wek

Based on data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks were down on March 28 with gasoline demand and oil prices remained over $100 per barrel.

Although in recent days, New York has seen a downward trend in gas prices, AAA said that the drop in demand is offset by increased oil prices leading to global fluctuations. If prices continue to rise, prices at the pump will likely follow suit.

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel during this time. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level.